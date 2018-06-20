Leading the way

Wylie softball came away with a large haul of all-district honors in 6-6A.

Alexis Perry was the Catcher of the Year, Bella Dayton was selected Offensive Player of the Year and the Infielder of the Year award went to Rylen Wiggins.

Annie Gunther and Ashling Shahan made the first-team.

Second-team honors went to Skylar Shaw.

Averie Gunther was tabbed as an honorable mention.

Outside of district, Perry and Shahan were named to the Class 5A-6A Texas Girls Coaches Association Legacy All-Star team.

Dayton, Perry and Wiggins were tagged TGCA all-state in 6A. Dayton was also selected to the 5A-6A Red team for the July 11 TGCA All-Star game.

Wylie finished the season 28-8 and made it past the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

This campaign also marked the 24th straight season the Pirates made the playoffs, since Wylie opened in 1995.

“There are very few teams that have had that long of a streak. Everybody says it, but being able to get those kids to work as one unit and trust each other can be hard. The girls here trust each other, which has made us so successful over the last 24 years,” WHS head coach Heather Damron said.

The Pirates finished third in 6-6A to champion Plano and runner up Denton Guyer. Allen claimed fourth place over Plano East.

