Community members encouraged to donate at Battle of the Badges

From Staff Reports

A battle like none other is quickly approaching as the Wylie Police Department and Fire Department face off in Battle of the Badges to see who can collect the most blood – in the form of donations for Carter Blood Care.

The donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 30 during Bluegrass on Ballard at Olde City Park in Wylie.

During the blood drive, each donor will be asked to place their “vote” for either the police department or fire department. Whichever department receives the most votes will get a commemorative plaque and of course, bragging rights.

All donors will receive a free Battle of the Badges t-shirt and a buy one, get one Texas Rangers ticket voucher.

The blood drive is being supported by East Fork Masonic Lodge.

According to Carter Blood Care, the organization experiences its most significant slump in collections during the summer month.

Those wanting to donate must weigh at least 110 pounds, be 17 years old, feel well on the day of the donation and present a government issued ID.

To make an appointment to give blood, call or text 1-800-366-2834.