Sensational sophomore

There was no sophomore slump for Wylie East graduate Braden Shewmake.

As a member of the Texas A&M baseball team, he earned multiple preseason and postseason honors for 2018.

He also helped lead the Aggies to a winning record after making the switch from second base to shortstop.

Before the start of the season, Shewmake was named first-team at short by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He earned the same honor as a freshman, in 2017, at second base.

He also earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year honors. In addition to being named All-America first-team by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and second-team from the American Baseball Coaches Association and D1Baseball.com.

Collegiate Baseball also selected Shewmake as the National Freshman of the Year

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, Shewmake was preseason All-Southeastern Conference at shortstop.

At the conclusion of the year, the former Raider was first-team All-SEC at short.

Texas A&M finished 40-22 and fell in the conference tournament semifinals to Ole Miss at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

Wins came over Vanderbilt 3-1, Georgia 7-0 and Auburn 2-1.

The Aggies’ season ended in the NCAA Div. I Championships Austin Regionals at Disch-Falk Field with a 9-7 loss Indiana. The Hoosiers fell 3-2 to Texas in the finale.

David Jenkins • [email protected]