Bluegrass event opens in two weeks

There is a little bit of something for everyone, music, custom and antique cars, pony rides, craft vendors and food, for the annual Bluegrass on Ballard celebration Saturday, June 30 in historic downtown Wylie.

The free festival hosted by Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and city of Wylie and Bluegrass Heritage Foundation opens at 10 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m. Activities are centered at Olde City Park and stretch north down Ballard Avenue. Title sponsor is Credit Union of Texas.

More than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors open for business at 10 a.m. with booths set up at the park and on Ballard. Battle of the Badges blood drive of Carter Blood Center, in which blood donors vote for the fire department or police department for bragging rights, runs through the day until 6 p.m.

Bluegrass on Ballard founding sponsor North Texas Equestrian Center offers pony rides for children from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The star of the event, bluegrass music, begins at 2 p.m. and continues until after 9 p.m.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]