Digging up history

Summer is almost here! Now the kids are out of school patiently waiting for parents to plan an adventure or two. Depending on interests, a quick search online offers so many options available it’s hard to know where to begin.

If you are looking to plan a vacation that will entertain and give your children the opportunity to learn something, consider one of the options unearthed this month. Chances are if you tell them you are visiting the Natural History Museum, you may have mutiny on your hands. But if you tell them you are going to dig up history hunting for dinosaurs, you’re likely to have them begging to leave for the trip immediately.

Scientists are continuing to uncover fossils and find clues to the giants of the past who roamed this land, including our very own home state of Texas. While there are many states across the U.S. with museums and archeological sites to discover, Texas has plenty of opportunities as well, many of which are close to home.

A day trip dinosaur adventure awaits you in Glen Rose at Dinosaur Valley State Park. This is on many residents’ list of favorite state parks. It’s close enough that you can make a day trip but its beauty and remoteness takes you far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, making you feel like you are much farther away.

Rhonda • Special contributor

For the full story see the June 6 issue or subscribe online.