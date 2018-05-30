WEHS, WHS graduate Class of 2018

WEHS graduates 384

Wylie East High School senior students filed into Allen Event Center on Saturday, May 26, to close out their public education years with commencement exercises.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. WEHS graduated 384 students.

“High school was an eventful journey, most of the time it was difficult, not going to lie, but it definitely had its finest moments,” valedictorian Afrida Tasnim said in her commencement address.

She took the opportunity to thank her parents for their support, teachers, school organizations and extracurriculars, and most of all her classmates for their contributions.

“I am going to say something cliché, and possibly inspirational. You are the main character of your own story,” Tasnim continued. “What I mean by this is, that you get to make the decisions on which pathway to take in life. We may not get to control what the world does to us, but we can definitely control the marks we leave in this world.”

The top 10 percent of the Class of 2018 led the processional into the venue to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance,” a prayer was offered by Cooper Andrews, Air Force JROTC cadets presented the colors and the national anthem was sung by the WEHS choir.

Principal Mike Williams introduced school board members and administrators, recognized the WEHS staff and offered opening remarks.

Recounting the struggles of her parents as immigrants in a new country, Wylie High School valedictorian Segan Gilazgi encouraged the Class of 2018 to accept the trials and hard work to come in following their dreams to success.

WHS conducted commencement exercises for its almost 500-member senior class at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Allen Event Center.

After the graduating class entered the venue to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” WHS Air Force JROTC cadets presented the colors and the wind symphony performed the national anthem. Principal Virdie Montgomery introduced class leaders and school administrative staff, and Wylie Independent School District Superintendent David Vinson introduced school trustees and district administrative staff.

A special performance of the Battle Hymn of the Republic was presented by the WHS choir and wind symphony, followed by the salutatory and valedictory addresses.

Salutatorian Victoria Bradley based her speech on the importance of coffee to success in high school, comparing the process of growing and preparing the beans to the educational environment, and noting about her topic, “If it

doesn’t work, well, there’s a reason I’m not valedictorian.”

