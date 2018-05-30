One last look

Final evaluations took place during the yearly spring football game on Tuesday, May 22 at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Wylie’s varsity starting unit played four series. They managed to score on two drives with a pass going 65 yards and 39-yard run.

“We saw what we needed to see with them. We went a little longer with them on the field, but with a running clock you never know how it’s going to work out,” WHS head coach Bill Howard said.

They ended up with 169 total yards and four first downs.

The second team had four drives and was intercepted by the defense once. They had 22 yards and a first down.

The JV teams combined to score three touchdowns on passes of 12, 26 and 55 yards.

They totaled 352 yards and 14 first downs.

“We have some pretty good kids coming up. It’s always good to get as many kids playing time as you can,” Howard said.

The game consisted of two 20-minute running quarters and a running clock 40-minute second half. Each drive started on that team’s 30-yard line.

At halftime the teams and individuals that made it out of district were recognized in Night of Champions. They also took donations for Our Time to Shine, which is a donation effort for the catastrophic relief fund through the Texas High School Coaches Association.

David Jenkins • [email protected]

