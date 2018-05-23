Saturday, 26 May, 2018
WISD Classes of 2018 graduate Saturday

Join the American Legion Hale-Combest Post #315 for the Memorial Day Salute to Heroes at the Wylie Veterans Memorial in Olde City Park, Monday, May 28.
This year’s event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
7:45 – 8:15 am, Half-Staff Flag Ceremony, “Reveille”
8:30 – 10 am, coffee and donuts in the Pavilion
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 pm, Memorial Day Ceremony

