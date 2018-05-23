WISD Classes of 2018 graduate Saturday

Almost 1,000 Wylie Independent School District senior students close out their high school years Saturday, May 26, when they walk the stage in commencement exercises.

The site for WISD graduation ceremonies is Allen Event Center. Wylie East High School commencement starts at 10 a.m. and Wylie High School gets underway at 2 p.m.

WEHS graduating seniors, who number 386, enter the Event Center to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance. Opening remarks will be offered by senior Cooper Andrews, the colors will be presented by senior Abel Elias, the WEHS choir is slated to sing the national anthem and a welcome is to be given by Principal Mike Williams.

Associate Principal Janet Wyatt will recognize students who finished in the top 10 percent of the Class of 2018, Birmingham Scholars, Distinguished Scholars and Honor Graduates. School Counselor Amy Andrews will recognize scholarship winners and Air Force JROTC instructor Col. Books McFarland will recognize students who have enlisted for military service.

The WEHS band and choir will perform, followed by the salutatory speech by Obinna Ahanotu-Ejikeme and valedictory address by Afrida Tasnim.

Williams will then certify the graduates. WISD Superintendent David Vinson and WISD Board President Mitch Herzog will present diplomas as former Assistant Principal Keith Kirkpatrick reads the roll of graduates.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

