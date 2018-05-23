Pirates push Keller to the max in regional semis

FLOWER MOUND – Keller got all they could handle from Wylie during the semifinal round of the Class 6A Region I softball playoffs.

In the end the Indians held on for a 5-3 win Friday, April 18 at Flower Mound High School. They’ll face Plano in the regional finals. The winner advances to the state tournament in Austin.

“We may have lost the game, but we were right there with them,” WHS head coach Heather Damron said. “We went down early, but kept fighting and didn’t give up. I’m extremely proud of my team.”

Wylie went down early in the first inning, giving up two runs and three more in the second for a 5-0 deficit to two-time defending state champion Keller.

The Pirates got the offense going in the bottom of the third. Isabella Dayton reached on a single and later scored on a Skyler Shaw RBI single.

“It’s really easy to just lay down and give up, and we didn’t do that,” Damron said.

Wylie cut the gap to 5-2 in the following inning. Dayton drove in Alex Guillory on a single.

The Pirate defense and Annie Gunther in the circle held Keller in check.

The offense fed off that and scored another run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Wiggins reached base via a double to the outfield and touched home thanks to a double to left field from Averie Gunther.

David Jenkins • [email protected]

