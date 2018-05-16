WEHS student aces ACT college admissions test

By achieving a perfect score on the ACT college admissions test, Wylie East High School junior student Jaxson Hill joined a select group of one-tenth of one percent of students who ace the test.

A perfect score is 36 on a test that measures English, mathematics, reading and science. Only 2,730 students out of more than two million graduates who took the ACT in 2017 made a perfect score.

“The only reason I took the ACT was to qualify for a Birmingham Scholarship,” Hill said.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

