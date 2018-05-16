Flair for dramatics

AUBREY – It’s been said that three is a magic number, and seven is a lucky one.

That was certainly true for Wylie softball on Friday, May 11 at Braswell High School, where the Lady Pirates faced district rival Denton Guyer for a third time this season – they lost both previous District 6-6A contests – and were entering their seventh regional quarterfinal; they lost in the previous six.

This time around, the Pirates (28-7 overall) prevailed over the Wildcats, 5-4 in nine innings, and finally made their way to the regional semifinals.

In this case, that’s the Class 6A Region I semifinal against two-time defending state champion Keller.

“They are a really strong hitting team are going to be stiff competition,” WHS head coach Heather Damron said. “When you get to this point of the season anything can happen.”

The one-game matchup is 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18 at Flower Mound High School.

Wylie made it to the fourth round after a stellar showing in the regional quarterfinals on the heels of timely hitting, along with standout defensive play that featured two put outs at home plate.

