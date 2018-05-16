Council splits on street design

In a rare split vote, Wylie City Council last week turned down a preliminary plat for Emerald Vista subdivision that included a creative street design to accommodate a natural gas pipeline that runs through the property.

The council met Tuesday, May 8, at the Municipal Complex and also approved an appointment to the North Texas Municipal Water District board of directors and a professional services agreement for a new Open Space Master Plan.

Helping to preside at the session was Junior Mayor Delaney Joynt, a fourth grade student at Smith Elementary. The student spent the day shadowing Mayor Eric Hogue.

A public hearing was conducted for a requested zoning change that would allow design of a street in Emerald Vista that varies from standard city streets.

Joe Reavis

