Wednesday, 9 May, 2018
BREAKING NEWS
Sacrifices she made

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

19 hours ago

The Wylie News

Do you have a favorite trip that you or your family considers the "all time favorite trip?" Let us know - we'd love to know where YOU think the best place to travel is. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

3 days ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East baseball closed out the season with 4-1 and 9-1 losses to Sulphur Springs in a best-of-three Class 5A Region II bi-district series on Saturday, May 5 at McKinney Boyd High School. Wylie East started off with the series with a 9-3 win on Wednesday, May 2 at home. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

3 days ago

The Wylie News

We are now at 15 out of 17 vote centers reporting, and there has been no change to the numbers reported with early voting. Waiting for round number 3 of results to come in. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook