Miniature racers speed downtown

More than 200 young drivers lined up Sunday afternoon on Ballard Avenue to race 500 inches in the 14th annual Pedal Car Races.

The event was hosted by Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie. Title sponsor was Ballard Street Café.

Racers competed by age groups of 2-3 years old and 4-5 years old for trophies presented the top three competitors in each group. To narrow the field for the finals, heats of seven racers were held with the heat winners lining up for semi-finals then finals.

The 2-5 age group drew 97 entries and the 4-5 group boasted a field of 104 drivers. Racers drove pedal cars in a wide variety of styles provided by area businesses.

Claiming the first place trophy in the 2-5 competition was Porter Samuels who had a close race in Heat 7, then won his semi-finals round and the title race. Second place was captured by A.J. Angeles and Emily Klein finished third overall.

In the 4-5 age group, Omar Sharif took home the first place trophy after winning Heat 8, placed second in the semi-finals race to advance, then won the title race. Placing second overall was Ella Smith and William Johnson finished third.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

