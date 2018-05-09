Area voters pick candidates, Porter wins Place 2

Wylie voters overwhelmingly picked candidate Matthew Porter as a new member of the city council in voting Saturday, giving him 65 percent of the vote in a 3-way race for Place 2.

City and school elections were held in Wylie, Lucas, Parker and Lovejoy Independent School District.

Three hopefuls ran for the Place 2 seat on the Wylie City Council, held by Diane Culver who opted to not seek re-election. Porter earned 688 votes to 266 (25 percent) given to Steve Wright and 103 (10 percent) for Ned Peterson.

“I feel humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support that I received and greatly appreciate everyone who volunteered and supported me in my campaign,” Porter said. “I look forward to serving the people of Wylie on city council and will stay true to the pledges I have made.”

Place 4 on the Wylie council was uncontested with incumbent Candy Arrington receiving 671 votes.

Two of three races in Lucas were contested as voters selected a mayor and two members to the council.

For Lucas Seat 3, incumbent Steve Duke received 548 votes (87.4 percent) to 79 (12.6 percent, cast for Robin Ahmadi, while incumbent Phil Lawrence won re-election to Seat 4 with 446 votes (65.3 percent) and challenger Jamie Kilpatrick received 237 (34.7 percent)

Lucas Mayor Jim Olk ran unopposed for re-election and received 609 votes.

Parker voters elected Lee Pettle as new mayor with 398 votes (56.29 percent) over Joe Cordina, 309 votes (43.71 percent).

Winning two at-large seats on the city council in a 5-candidate race were Patrick Taylor with 364 votes (31.73 percent) and Edwin Smith, 325 votes (28.33 percent). Other tallies were Terry Lynch, 261 (22.76 percent), Kimberly Hinshaw, 112 (9.76 percent, and Paula Johnson-Hutka, 85 (7.41 percent).

Lovejoy ISD voters re-elected trustees Al Litchenburg, Position 6, and Scott Christiansen, Position 7. Litchenburg earned 794 votes (53.98 percent) to defeat Jennifer Kline, 677 (46.02 percent). Christiansen ran unopposed and received 1,172 votes.

