Early voting totals for May 5 election

In unofficial early voting totals, for Place 2 city council Matthew Porter is in the lead over fellow candidates Steve Wright and Ned Petersen. Porter has received 464 votes (62.28 percent,) Wright has received 201 votes (26.98 percent) and Petersen has received 80 votes (10.74 percent.)

In Place 4 city council, unopposed incumbent candidate Candy Arrington received 477 votes (100 percent.)

These are early voting totals only. The first round of Election Day results will be posted at approximately 8:30 p.m. Go to www.wylienews.com for continuing election day coverage.