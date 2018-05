In unofficial voting totals, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Matthew Porter is the winner for city council Place 2 over fellow candidates Steve Wright and Ned Petersen. Porter received 688 votes (65.09 percent,) Wright has received 266 votes (25.17 percent,) and Petersen has received 103 votes (9.74.)

In Place 4 city council, unopposed incumbent candidate Candy Arrington was reelected with 671 votes (100 percent.)

All election results are unofficial until canvassed by the city.