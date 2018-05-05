Saturday, 5 May, 2018
BREAKING NEWS
10 out of 17 vote centers: May 5 city council elections

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie softball takes on Denton Guyer at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 11 at Denton Braswell High School. Guyer won both games in District 6-6A by the scores of 6-5 and 8-4. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

23 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie softball completed the sweep of Belton with an 11-6 win in extra innings on Friday, May 4 in the Class 6A Region I area series at Glen Rose. The Pirates scored five runs in the top of the eight. The game was tied 6-6 after seven innings. Wylie will face district opponent Denton Guyer next week in the regional quarterfinals. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook