10 out of 17 vote centers: May 5 city council elections

In the first round of combined early voting and Election Day totals, with 10 out of 17 vote centers reporting, Matthew Porter is still in the lead for city council Place 2 over fellow candidates Steve Wright and Ned Petersen. Porter has received 466 votes (62.38 percent,) Wright has received 201 votes (26.91 percent) and Petersen has received 80 votes (10.71 percent.)

In Place 4 city council, unopposed incumbent candidate Candy Arrington received 479 votes (100 percent.)

Results will continue to be posted approximately every 30 minutes until all vote centers are totaled. Go to www.wylienews.com for continuing election day coverage.