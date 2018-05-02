We meet again

The Pirates will face a familiar foe later this week in the second round of the Class 6A Region I softball playoffs.

Wylie (25-7 overall) will take on Belton in a best-of-three area series at Glen Rose High School.

Game one is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2 and the second is 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.

If needed, a third game would be played 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

The school is located at 1102 Stadium Dr. For scoring updates see The Wylie News Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Wylie pulled out a best-of-three series win over the Lady Tigers last season at Whitney High School.

Belton advanced after besting Irving Nimitz 12-1 in five innings during bi-district.

The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the third and four more in the fourth on 12 hits and an error.

Nimitz was limited to a run in the top of the fourth on five hits and two errors.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

