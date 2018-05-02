Vote Saturday, May 5 for local city, school candidates

Voters in Wylie, in the neighboring communities of Parker and Lucas, and in Lovejoy Independent School District cast ballots Saturday, May 5, for city council and school board members.

Polling locations are Smith Public Library in Wylie, 300 Country Club Road, Parker City Hall, 5700 E. Parker Road, Lucas Community Center, 665 Country Club Road in Lucas, Lovejoy ISD Administration Building, 259 Country Club Road in Allen, and any Collin County election center. Voting times are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wylie voters must fill two places on the city council. Seeking Place 2 are Steve Wright, Ned Peterson and Matthew Porter, while incumbent Candy Arrington is running unopposed for Place 4.

In Parker, two candidates are seeking the office of mayor, Joe Cordina and Lee Pettle, while five hopefuls are running for two at-large seats on the city council.

Running for city council in Parker are Terry Lynch, Patrick Taylor, Kimberly A. Hinshaw, Edwin Smith and Paula Johnson-Hutka.

The offices of mayor and two city council seats are on the ballot in the city of Lucas. Unopposed for re-election is Mayor Jim Olk, seeking Seat 3 are incumbent Steve Duke and Robin Ahmadi, and seeking Seat 4 are incumbent Phil Lawrence and Jamie Kilpatrick.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

For the full story see the May 2 issue or subscribe online.