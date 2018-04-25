Legislation introduced as a result of 2016 triple fatality

Legislation was recently introduced by Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to help strengthen legal punishment for crimes committed by illegal aliens who’ve been previously convicted of unlawful reentry.

The Peter, Ellie, and Grayson Victims of Illegal Criminal Entry (VOICES) Act of 2018 (H.R. 5526) aims to stop criminal aliens from receiving lighter punishment for crimes committed while illegally in the United States by amending concurrent sentencing guidelines. It has 13 cosponsors, including five Texans.

The VOICES Act is named after the victims of a fatal car crash in Northeast Texas in March of 2016 that was caused by an illegal alien, Margarito Quintero Rosales, who was driving without a driver’s license after unlawfully reentering the United States.

