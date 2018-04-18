Funding approved for Public Service Building

Wylie City Council last week approved the sale of $8.5 million in certificates of obligation to fund repairs and remodeling of the Public Safety Building, and imposed a moratorium on special events until guidelines to provide safety personnel can be revamped.

The council met Tuesday, April 10, in regular session at city hall.

The PSB has been out of service since April 2016 when it sustained extensive damage in a hailstorm. The facility housed the police department, fire administration offices, municipal court, emergency dispatching, city jail and county justice of the peace office. Those personnel and offices are relocated to other city buildings and portable buildings.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

