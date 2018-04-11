Totally talented at WEHS

Talent was on display Thursday, March 22, at Wylie East’s annual talent show. The show consisted of 11 acts along with a bonus act by the Hip Hop Club while the audience was waiting for judges’ results. This also happened to be the night that senior superlatives were announced.

The night started off with a group of six girls, ‘East Side Ladies’, dancing to the song “Havana” by Camila Cabello. Kaylen Younger followed up with singing “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. The singing duo of Karen Tovar and Hayley Cannon followed with a mash-up of pop songs. Finishing the first act, Sebastian Garcia danced to “Incomplete,” Yasmin Watkins sang “Treat Me Like Nobody” and Scott Roper and Casey Roberts performed a musical piece on piano and drums.

Luke Pendley • Intern • [email protected]

