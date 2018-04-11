Success all around

Wylie East track found success in the April 5-7 District 15-5A meet in Lucas.

The top four varsity individuals and relays advance to the April 19 15-5A versus 16-5A area meet at Pirate Stadium in Longview.

During the district meet at Lovejoy’s Leopard Stadium, the varsity Lady Raiders tied for third place with Mesquite Poteet with 90 points. Lovejoy scored 151 for first and Highland Park netted 148 for second.

The Raiders ended up fourth with 63. Above them were Lovejoy with 197, Poteet had 151 and Highland Park totaled 90.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

