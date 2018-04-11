Body found at Community Park

Wylie Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found inside a pickup truck in the parking lot of Community Park on Thomas Street.

The body of David Collier was discovered about 12:43 a.m. Monday, April 2. Collier has sustained a gunshot wound and cause of death is being investigated as a suicide, Sgt. Donald English reported.

The sergeant said that WPD was notified by a neighbor of the victim that the 42-year-old might be trying to commit suicide at the park. Police located the victim’s truck in the parking lot at Community Park and observed a deceased man inside, who was identified as Collier.

Wylie Police investigators and a Collin County Medical Examiner’s Officer responded to the park. The investigation remains open, English said.

