Bluebonnets: It’s a spring thing

Glistening blue jewels of color are starting to appear alongside Collin County roadways as bluebonnet season begins.

Throughout the state, Texans are starting their annual springtime tradition: taking bluebonnet photos.

In 2018, according to bluebonnet experts, the season may be a tad late due to colder than normal winter temperatures. However, heavy spring rains along with cool temperatures should provide a hearty crop of flowers.

Though bluebonnets are starting to pop in Collin County, peak season throughout North Texas will be in the second and third week of April.

Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer • news[email protected]

