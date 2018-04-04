Wakeland next in area round at McKinney Boyd

Raiders soccer journeyed into the second round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

They squared off against Frisco Wakeland on Tuesday, May 3 in area at McKinney Boyd High School.

“It is going to be a great match up. Wakeland is a great team with great players and we are going to have to be ready to match their skill level and physicality from the starting whistle,” Wylie head coach John True said.

Wakeland claimed fourth in 13-5A.

Wakeland came out on top 3-1 against Prosper during the bi-district round.

Wylie East knocked off Longview Pine Tree 2-1 in the same round at Gerald Prim Stadium.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

