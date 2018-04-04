Award winning show kicks-off GSM season

About 180 young actors and dancers auditioned for the two show-stopping extravaganzas Garland Summer Musicals will feature in their summer 2018 lineup.

The Garland Summer Musicals held open auditions for ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ March 23-26.

Producer Patty Granville said, “The talent at the auditions this year was incredible.” As usual she was impressed with the talent from Texas high schools and colleges that come to the auditions. “We also have many performers that come from Oklahoma and other out of state colleges too,” she said. “These actors, actresses, singers and dancers are so wonderful. Most said they were auditioning because they loved our show choices.”

Granville said the GSM Board of Directors selected the shows because they felt they would be perfect fit for the GSM audiences.

Lerner and Lowe’s ‘My Fair Lady’ will be directed by Michael Serrecchia; the choreographer is Megan Bates. The music director is Mark Mullino.

Cole Porter’s ‘Kiss Me Kate’ will be directed by Wylie resident Buff Shurr. The choreographer is Kelly McCain and music direction is by Scott Eckert.

Patty Montagno • Staff Writer • [email protected]

