Armed robbery reported

Wylie Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery early Friday morning, March 30, at the Shell gas station located at 405 S. Hwy. 78.

Police received a report of a robbery in progress during which an employee of the station said that two subjects entered the business about 12:20 a.m. displaying a gun and demanding money, Sgt. Donald English reported.

The store clerk complied with the suspects’ demand for money and they fled the business on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, the sergeant continued.

Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects described as black males, between 5-6 and 5-10 in height, aged 20-30 and of slim build.

Wylie Police Department requests that if anyone observed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area around the time of the incident to contact the department at 972-442-8171.

Staff Reports

