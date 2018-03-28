Season concludes with home losses

Another season of Lady Pirate soccer has come to an end at Wylie ISD Stadium.

They fell 5-0 to Allen and 5-0 against Plano East, both in District 6-6A.

Under head coach Chris Bezner, Wylie finished the year 4-13-4 overall and 1-11-2 in district.

Last week marked the final high school games for Hailey Gonzales, Taylor Dornseifer, Bendetta Aridon and Valerie Korte.

Expected to return are So­phia Phipps, Kaitlyn Rober­son, Maisie Aguilar, Darian Brown, Hunter Pickens, Ol­ivia Saldivar, Aylisse Warren, Danielle Montgomery, Em­ily Mannino, Rachel O’Neil, Caitlin Dailey, Ava Leggett, Ashley Vensel, Mireille At­emkeng, Megan Cascaddan and Kylee Smith

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

