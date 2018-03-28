Season concludes with home losses

Another season of Lady Pirate soccer has come to an end at Wylie ISD Stadium.
They fell 5-0 to Allen and 5-0 against Plano East, both in District 6-6A.
Under head coach Chris Bezner, Wylie finished the year 4-13-4 overall and 1-11-2 in district.
Last week marked the final high school games for Hailey Gonzales, Taylor Dornseifer, Bendetta Aridon and Valerie Korte.
Expected to return are Sophia Phipps, Kaitlyn Roberson, Maisie Aguilar, Darian Brown, Hunter Pickens, Olivia Saldivar, Aylisse Warren, Danielle Montgomery, Emily Mannino, Rachel O’Neil, Caitlin Dailey, Ava Leggett, Ashley Vensel, Mireille Atemkeng, Megan Cascaddan and Kylee Smith
David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]
