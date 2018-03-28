Helping homeless families find hope

On any given day in Collin County there are families who do not know where they will sleep at night. Unprepared for an unexpected series of events that landed them without a place to call home, they may turn to friends and family to help. When help dries up or wears out, they live in hotels, cars or even tents trying to make things work.

The reality of the homeless crisis, and a lot of faith, prompted action by a group of individuals in 2011 to launch a nonprofit called Family Promise of Collin County. Seven years later, over 64 families’ (213 adults and 114 children) lives have been changed through this organization.

The Network, one of 200 affiliates in the United States, is faith based, with a mission to provide shelter, food and support services to Collin County families with children as they regain sustainable independence.

Sonia Duggan • Editor in Chief

