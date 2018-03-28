Thursday, 29 March, 2018
Helping homeless families find hope

The Wylie News

17 hours ago

The Wylie News

Easter Egg Hunt at In-Sync Exotics, Saturday March 31, 11 am - 3 pm. Bring your own baskets. No strollers or plastic grass please. To avoid lines buy your Easter Egg Hunt tickets ahead of time!
Admission: $12 Adult/$10 Child (4 - 12). Under 4 Free.

The Wylie News

24 hours ago

The Wylie News

City of Wylie Advisory: Frontier customers in Wylie may not be able to dial 9-1-1 on a land line due to an outage.
Cell phone and VOIP services are operational at this time.

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

"Make sure you invite a friend to Easter at First Baptist Wylie! But don't do it like this...

Good Friday Silent Lord's Supper Service at 7:00pm
Saturday, March 31 at 4:30 and 6:00pm
Sunday, April 1 at 8:00, 9:30 and 11:00am
10:00am at Nesmith Elementary in Lavon
fbw.church/easter/This is "FBW April Fools Easter Invite" by First Baptist Wylie on Vimeo, the home for high quality videos and the people who love them.

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

S-curve on McMillen Rd. between Country Club and McCreary is closed due to flooding.

