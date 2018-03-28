Firefighters hone skills, take part in training exercises

Firefighters with Wylie Fire-Rescue took advantage of a pair of training activities last week to improve their skills in swift water rescues and battling structure fires.

The Swift Water Rescue Team put their rigid inflatable boat into the East Fork of the Trinity River, while Quint 142 crews from Station 2 held joint sessions with Murphy and Parker fire departments at a brick house slated for demolition on FM 544 in Murphy.

Swift water training took place because of an ideal situation created with release of water from the Lake Lavon dam. Wylie Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Blythe reported that a strong current resulted from the release of 2.5 million gallons of water per minute from the lake.

He pointed out that swift water crews train annually in the lake, but the current in the Trinity provided a unique, more realistic scenario.

Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

