100-year-old Wylie landmark painstakingly perserved

Two years of work by Wylie couple Choya and Alexis Tapp saved a 100-year-old landmark residence on N. Ballard Ave. and turned it into a bed and breakfast destination and a site for special events.

The 2-story house in Prairie architectural style features a bright exterior paint scheme and an interior that mixes original design with modern conveniences, such as Wi-Fi throughout.

Built in 1917 by V.B. Gallagher, Choya had his eye on the property that was owned by Joe Green until his death a few years ago.

Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the March 28 issue or subscribe online.