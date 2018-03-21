Fee waiver granted for Westgate Way development

Although the Wylie City Council may not have gotten everything it wanted in discussions with a developer, it got enough to waive a portion of development fees so that a 15.72-acre tract of land can be put into production after sitting vacant for about 30 years.

The council approved waiving $475,000 in fees to be applied to cleaning up industrial waste at the site in preparation of Cross Development of Plano to build a mixed-use development that includes 286 apartments, retail space, two restaurant pads and future office space. In addition, Cross will receive $250,000 from Wylie Economic Development Corporation to be applied to site cleanup.

Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

