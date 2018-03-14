Runoffs on tap for county, state elections

After the March 6 primary races concluded, several runoffs developed in county and state races and will be decided in a runoff election set for May 22.

In Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Republican race, there will be a runoff race between Mike McCandless and incumbent Jerry Shaffer. McCandless received 2,424 votes (37.13 percent) and Shaffer received 2,076 votes (31.80 percent.) Third opponent in the race Jeff Graham received 2,029 votes (31.08 percent.) Whoever wins the runoff will face off against Democratic nomination winner Dian Engelman who received 1,984 votes (100 percent.)

In the U.S. Representative District 3 Democratic race, there will be a runoff also on May 22 between Lorie Burch and Sam Johnson. Burch received 15,468 votes (49.61 percent) and Johnson received 8,943 votes (28.68 percent.) Other candidates in the race received the following votes: Adam P. Bell 5,598 votes (17.95 percent) and Medrick Yhap 1,172 votes (3.76 percent.)

