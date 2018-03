Lady Raiders soccer all but wrapped up second in district after earning a pair of wins.

They knocked off Lovejoy 4-2 and West Mesquite 7-0 at Memorial Stadium.

As of Monday, March 12 Wylie East was 14-2-2 overall and second in 15-5A to 12-0 Highland Park.

Sitting third was North Forney and Mesquite Poteet was fourth for the final playoff spot.

