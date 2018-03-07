How to create a home office you’ll want to work in

Function comes first, of course, but the space also can have plenty of style

By Nancy Mattia

If you’ve been working out of a room you call your office, but it also serves as the depository for the ice skates your kid outgrew two years ago, the news magazines you’ll read “someday” and the oversized frog-shaped lamp you bought last spring at a flea market, it’s time to get to work. Whether you use the space to do business every day or pay bills twice a month, you deserve an office that’s clean, calm and clutter-free so you can be your most productive. Here’s how to make it happen.

Pick furniture that helps you work better

Think about the space and ergonomics. “Define what types of equipment you need access to and what fits best in the room to maximize space,” says Angie Gardeck of New Perspective Design, in Algonquin, Ill. Do you want a traditional desk or is a standing desk more your thing? It’s worth investing in a high-quality, ergonomically designed chair that’s comfortable since you’ll be spending considerable time in it.

Match the office’s style to your home’s look

“With home offices becoming more prevalent and in more focal areas, the decor should relate to the style throughout the home if possible,” Gardeck says. Furniture manufacturers are making the most of this trend by offering home office lines that accommodate the different design styles in the rest of the house

