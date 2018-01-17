Wylie crime rate drops 4 percent

From Staff Reports

The city of Wylie 2017 crime rate decreased four percent from 2016, despite a six percent increase in population, figures released by Wylie Police Department showed.

“We always want to see the crime rate go down,” Police Chief Anthony Henderson said. “We have a good community that is working together.”

Crime rate numbers are based on the National Incident-Based Reporting system of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, defined as the number of crimes committed per 1,000 population. Crimes are comprised of eight offenses, broken down into two categories. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, and property crimes include burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

In 2017, violent crimes per 1,000 population decreased 14.3 percent in Wylie from 2016, with 48 violent crimes reported to police, .95 crimes per 1,000.

