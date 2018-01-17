Wednesday, 17 January, 2018
BREAKING NEWS
Tourney time

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

There is a hard freeze warning from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. Temperatures are expect to fall to around 10 degrees overnight. Use caution when traveling or being outdoors. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

Wylie ISD will open 2 hours late tomorrow Jan 16. All buses will run 2 hours late. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook