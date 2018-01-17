‘Best of’ voting continues this week

Voting for the 22nd annual Best of Wylie contest started in early earlier this month and continues through the end of January 2018.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Wylie News.

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Wylie News, P.O. Box 369, Wylie, TX 75098, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

You also have a chance to win $100 by including a nominee in at least 10 ballot categories. Include your name, phone and email address to be eligible to be included in this drawing at the end of the contest period. Winners in all categories will be announced in February.

For the Best of Wylie ballot subscribe to our print or e-edition or pick up a copy of The Wylie News.