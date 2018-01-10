School, city election filings opening

By Joe Reavis

A second election season gets underway next week when filings open for a handful of city council and school board posts.

The filing period for the May 5 city and school district elections runs from Jan. 17 through Feb. 16. City council candidates file with the city secretary and school trustee hopefuls sign up at school administration offices. Early voting is April 23 through May 1.

Wylie residents will elect two members to the city council this year. The posts to be filled are currently held by Diane Culver, Place 2, and Candy Arrington, Place 4.

Voters in St. Paul must fill the office of mayor, held by Obie Walter, and two spots on the city council held by Robert Kellow, Place 3, and Robert Simmons, Place 5.

