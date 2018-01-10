Registration still open for the spring semester

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

You’re not too late to register for the spring 2018 semester at Collin College.

Collin College’s spring semester begins Jan. 16 and enrollment is open now. New and returning students are encouraged to register as early as possible to ensure they get the classes they want. Explore the possibilities with the e-schedule in CougarWeb, where you will find a full list of available courses. Payment for spring regular classes is due at the time of registration.

Not currently enrolled at Collin College? Admission applications are available now. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions.

