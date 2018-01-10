FM 2514 hearing set Thursday

Staff Reports

[email protected]

A public hearing on plans to widen FM 2514 (Parker Road) into Wylie will be conducted Thursday by Texas Department of Transportation.

Informational displays will be available for viewing at 6 p.m. and the hearing starts at 7 p.m. at McMillan Junior High School, 1050 Park Blvd.

Project length is 3.34 miles from Lavon Parkway to Brown Street in Wylie. Proposed is widening the section from a 2-lane undivided roadway to a 4-lane urban roadway. Expansion to six lanes could occur at a later date.

Cost of the project is approximately $20 million and construction is expected to begin in 2021 and end in 2023.

