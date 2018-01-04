Experience aplenty

Nine starters back for another run at 6A playoffs

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Experience will be on Wylie’s side this boys soccer season.

Head coach Scott Dillon said they bring back six seniors. Three of those will be starters on a regular basis. There are nine starters in total.

“After that we are a pretty sophomore and junior laden team. I think we will be better prepared for this year,” he said.

Back are Skylar Foreman, Nathan Bach, Bement Assefa, twins Gavin and Garrett Hanna, Jack Evans, Vasco Zamudio, Colton Mowry, David Stankovich, Luis Garcia, Michael Agyeman and Brennan Slaughter.

“I feel good about the team we have. We are much faster and stronger than we were last year,” Dillon said. “We are also a little bigger.”

For the full story see the January 3 issue or subscribe online.