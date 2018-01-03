Wednesday, 3 January, 2018
BREAKING NEWS
County stock show opens next week

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 week ago

The Wylie News

Wylie area residents are reminded that it is illegal to discharge fireworks in the city limits, or within 1,000 feet of city limits. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

2 weeks ago

The Wylie News

Advisory: FIFTH ST BETWEEN MARBLE ST AND HWY 78 WILL BE CLOSED FOR ABOUT THE NEXT 8 HOURS DUE TO WORK IN THE AREA. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook