County stock show opens next week

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Livestock exhibitors from throughout the county step into the judging ring next week for the Collin County Junior Livestock Show, the first event of the season.

The junior livestock show runs from Monday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 13, at Myers Park and Event Center, 7171 CR 166 in McKinney.

Participating are FFA members from high schools throughout Collin County and 4-H members.

During the 5-day show, shop projects, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits, poultry and cattle will be judged. Ribbons are awarded exhibitors of the top animals. There also is showmanship judging and a livestock show queen will be crowned.

Top market animals are to be sold at auction Saturday, Jan. 13. Exhibitors retain possession of their entries after the sale so that they can campaign in other shows over the next few months.

Monday is scheduled for set-up, arrival of shop projects, swine projects and swine showmanship judging. Shop judging starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday and the swine show begins at noon.

Sheep and goats and rabbits arrive Wednesday for official weigh-in, and judging is set for rabbits and poultry.

