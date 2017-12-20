WISD Foundation raises $55,000

From Staff Reports

Participation by Wylie Independent School District teachers, administrators and support personnel to help fund the work of Wylie ISD Education Foundation increased six percent from last year.

“We just concluded our district-wide effort having raised a total of $55,500, Foundation Executive Director Lori Villarreal reported. “The money raised is a bit more than last year, but what’s most exciting to me is that participation district-wide increased six percent.”

These Dollars4Scholars are put back into classrooms by funding initiatives to improve education. Every penny pulled together by advocates for students sends a message of confidence in the Foundation’s work.

To raise this money, a staff member from each campus is selected to champion the cause, encouraging peers to make a donation.

Wylie ISD Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by a Board of Directors representing a cross-section of citizens who are dedicated to education and share a vision for excellence in schools. The Foundation was created to promote quality education and enhance the education of all students in the Wylie Independent School District.

The organization solicits, manages and distributes funds for enrichment purposes in program areas not otherwise funded by the district. Funding is supplemental and does not replace or alter use of tax-based revenue.

Donations to the Foundation are received from individuals, corporations and other foundations to fund educational programs and projects and to create an endowment fund. Programs will be funded from donations and the interest earned on the endowment fund.

