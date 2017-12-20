McAlister’s Deli coming to Wylie

McAlister’s Deli, a fast-casual restaurant, plans to open a location in Wylie in early 2018 in Woodbridge Shopping Center, 3200 FM 544, that is currently under construction.

Dallas-based The Saxton Group, a family-owned business that is the largest McAlister’s Deli franchisee in the country, will operate the restaurant.

“We look forward to joining the rapidly growing Wylie community and are especially excited to introduce some of our latest enhancements in store design with this restaurant including a dedicated on-the-go area where our guests will be able to quickly retrieve their pre-paid to-go orders in a matter of seconds,” The Saxton Group CEO Adam Saxton said.

The Wylie location is the 76th McAlister’s for the franchisee and will employ 40-60 people. The building will be 3,563 square feet in size with seating for 124 customers.

The Saxton Group has a 35-year history franchising restaurant brands and now has 70 locations in six states.

