Wylie Way Christmas benefits almost 1,000

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Almost 1,000 children will celebrate a brighter Christmas this year through the efforts of the Wylie Way Christmas program of Wylie Independent School District.

In its third year, Wylie Way Christmas matches the wants and needs of less fortunate children in the district with the generosity of WISD employees, students, parents and individuals.

The wants and needs are written on tags that were available for adoption at all WISD campuses and the central administration building. Those adopting tags went shopping to fill the lists and returned with their purchases.

“A lot of our teachers and classes adopt tags,” WISD Family Liaison Specialist Joley Martin said. “When we let our kids give, it comes back 10-fold.”

She pointed out that helping others at Christmas addresses the core values of caring and giving stressed in The Wylie Way program of the school district.

“We take care of kids in so many areas. We wanted to do something, collectively, for Christmas,” Martin says of the holiday giving project.

Wylie Way Christmas started in October with registration for inclusion in the program, tags were available in November and items were returned after the Thanksgiving holiday break. Gifts were handed out Saturday, Dec. 9.

