They’re off

6-6A campaign starts with victory

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

The start to the District 6-6A girls basketball season was a successful one.

Wylie picked up a 51-40 win against visiting Plano East.

“I thought it was a great start to district. Every night is a battle in our district, so being able to start 1-0 and protect our home court was huge for our program, especially against such a tough and talented team like Plano East,” WHS head coach Reggie Bibb said.

The Lady Pirates (12-6 overall, 1-0 in district, as of Monday, Dec. 11) traveled Tuesday, Dec. 12 to McKinney Boyd.

Plano West comes to town 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Plano plays host 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

