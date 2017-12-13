Claus for a cause

WEHS Theatre presents annual Christmas show

By Luke Pendley

Wylie East Theatre performed their Christmas show Dec. 8 and 9. This year was a little different than past years, with the show split into four different performances to make one large show.

Audience members were required to donate a brand new toy in order to get into the performance instead of purchasing a ticket.

Toys will be donated to the Wylie Community Christian Care Center.

Each of the four performances was student written and directed under Andrea Farnham, WEHS Theatre Director. The Black Box theatre class opened the night with “Keeping up With the Clauses,” a story about how Santa’s magical toy bag was ripped, and the elves, Rudolph and Mrs. Claus were all involved in the mischievous shenanigans with the sack.

Theatre II followed them with a performance of “Jingle Jams,” a dance competition between two teams, one with Christmas spirit and one with talent. Theatre III/IV then performed “Marriage Clause,” where Mr. and Mrs. Claus take a trip down memory lane with the help of Cupid in order to help repair their marriage. Finally, Main Stage theatre closed the night with “The Christmas Tree.” Set in the future without Christmas trees, a group of five kids decide to go on an adventure to help find their grandmother the final Christmas tree standing.

